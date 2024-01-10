MP: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,576 Crore To ₹1.29 Crore Ladli Behnas, Declares Jan 10 To 15 As Women Empowerment Week

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 1576.61 crore directly into bank accounts of 1.29 crore women under Mukhyamatri Ladli Behna Yojana on Wednesday.

After Yadav took charge as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, there were rumours that former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's flagship programme 'Ladli Behna Yojana' will be discontinued.

Putting end to the myths, Yadav transferred the fund at a grand event held in Bhopal's Kushabhau Thakre Convention Center today.

The state has declared to celebrate Women Empowerment Week between January 10 to 15. Throughout the week, special events will honour Ladli Lakshmi-friendly Gram Panchayats, accomplished girls in competitive exams, and exceptional members of Shaurya Dal. Recognition will also be extended to girls who have played a role in preventing child marriages.

मध्यप्रदेश की मेरी लाड़ली बहनों,



आज 10 तारीख तथा लाड़ली बहना दिवस है और आज ही आपके खाते में ₹1250 आने वाले हैं।



महिला सशक्तिकरण मेरे जीवन का मिशन है। अब लाड़ली बहनें, लखपति बनें, इस अभियान में जुटूंगा।



मेरी सभी बहनों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/4FqAj2uZke — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 10, 2024

"महिला सशक्तिकरण, हमारा प्रण"



प्रदेश में आज से मकर संक्रांति उत्सव की शुरुआत हो रही है और मुझे प्रसन्नता है कि पहले दिन हम 'मुख्यमंत्री लाड़ली बहना योजना' के अंतर्गत 1.29 करोड़ बहनों को ₹1576 करोड़ की सहायता प्रदान करने जा रहे हैं।



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 10, 2024

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan initiated the Ladli Behna Yojana, a scheme transferring Rs 1000 to the accounts of Ladli Behnas every 10th of the month. Today, on January 10, 2024, marks one such transfer under the scheme, providing financial support to the beneficiaries as part of the Women Empowerment Week.

Expressing his commitment to women's empowerment, Chouhan stated that making Ladli Behnas prosperous is a mission close to his heart. He conveyed his heartfelt wishes on X to all the Ladli Behnas and encouraged them to become financially independent.