Bhopal: Surge In Interest For Lakshadweep As City's Travel Enthusiasts Seek Ideal Packages & Booking Details

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep and the subsequent call to boycott Maldives, there has been a noticeable surge in interest among travel enthusiasts in Bhopal for Lakshadweep. Inquiries have surged, prompting individuals to explore travel packages and ideal time to visit the less-explored destination. Free Press talked to local travel agents to gauge public interest.

Puneet Maheshwari of Maheshwari Tour and Travels has fewer bookings for Maldives in February. “I have a few bookings for Maldives in February but none of them are cancelled as of now. But inquiry for Lakshadweep has increased. There are three bookings in pipeline for Lakshadweep. It is a less travel destination and there is also no direct way to reach there. That’s why prior inquiry is underway by travel enthusiasts. They are not directly jumping on booking.”

Gaurav from Gaurav Tour and Travels reported a surge in Lakshadweep bookings with one confirmed in the past two days. He said, “In last two days, there has been one booking for Lakshadweep, sparking curiosity among people to visit the destination.”

Amit Deshmukh from Go Anywhere Travels highlighted the challenges of visiting the archipelago. He said, “Visiting Lakshadweep isn't that simple. Numerous procedures and documentation are necessary. Connectivity is a challenge. Despite two inquiries before PM Modi's visit, I declined due to the extensive requirements. Now, there's heightened interest post the PM's visit. But people seek thorough arrangements and improved connectivity.”

Kartik Jain, director of Srishti Tours and Travels, said, “There are currently no bookings for Lakshadweep. But there is significant interest among people eager to explore the destination following PM’s visit. Due to recent statements from Maldivian ministers about our country, we have decided not to accept bookings for Maldives at the moment.”

Janardan Singhal, director, Vasundhara Travels, said, “Inquiries for Lakshadweep have increased. Previously, the package comprised Mumbai, Goa, Lakshadweep and the return journey with a stay in Lakshadweep limited to 6 hours. However, due to heightened interest, the duration of the stay in Lakshadweep will now be extended.”