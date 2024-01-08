Bhopal: False Implications To Invite Strict Action, Warns CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has asked senior officers to prevent false implication of innocent people at police stations. He also issued stern warning stating that officials caught implicating innocent people will face stringent action.

Chairing a meeting to review the law and order situation of Bhopal division on Monday, the chief minister directed the collectors to conduct surprise inspections of jails, analyze the situation of inmates and submit a report within 15 days.

Necessary legal help shall be provided to the prison inmates who were falsely implicated, said Yadav. Chief Secretary Veera Rana, DGP Sudhir Saxena, Commissioner of police Harinarayanchari Mishra and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

The proposed rationalization work related to Bhopal Zone and borders of police stations shall be earmarked with the consent of the elected representatives, said the Chief Minister. He also asked officials to ensure that processions were not taken out till late night.

Urban administration, police and other agencies will develop the densely populated residential areas where there is possibility of violence and clashes during procession and other public events, said Yadav. It should be ensured that such areas are easily accessible to ambulance and fire brigades in the event of any crisis, the officers were told.

The chief minister also emphasized on making people aware of the online and offline frauds and also to ensure that there was no tampering with the seized material at police stations. Reviewing the action taken in cases related to use of loudspeakers, the Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare a work plan to rehabilitate the youths engaged in DJ programme.

Playing of music bands and ‘Sehnai’ in wedding receptions is a tradition and to promote it, necessary training should be given to youths, said Yadav, adding that there is need to adapt to innovations.

The chief minister also asked the local bodies and nagar panchayats to speed up the work of developing dedicated areas for sale of meat. Commissioner of police Harinarayanchari Mishra apprised the chief minister of 6 % decline in IPC crime in Bhopal during 2022-23. The state capital witnessed 42 % decline in murder cases, 16 % in loot and rape cases during this period, said CP.