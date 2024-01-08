 MP: ‘Ladli Behnas’ To Get Monthly Aid On Jan 10, ‘Happy’ Shivraj Posts On Social Media
He announced that funds would once again be transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries on January 10.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed satisfaction on Monday over the continuation of the Ladli Bahna Yojana. He announced that funds would once again be transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries on January 10.

He said, "I am pleased to announce the continued implementation of the Ladli Bahna Yojana, with funds scheduled to be transferred to the accounts of Ladli Bahnas once again on January 10. Our goal is to empower these Ladli Bahnas to become Lakhpatis (millionaires), and I am committed to working tirelessly towards achieving this. The Chief Minister and the state government are equally dedicated to progressing in this direction.”

In response to the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Chouhan acknowledged January 22 as an emotional day for the country. In response to the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Chouhan acknowledged January 22 as an emotional day for the country. He supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the public not to crowd Ayodhya on that day. Chouhan revealed his plans to worship Lord Ram in Orchha, Niwari district, and participate in the evening's Deepotsav program.

"January 22nd will evoke strong emotions for the nation, and there is a widespread desire to be present in Ayodhya to witness this significant moment. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged everyone not to travel to Ayodhya due to the anticipated large crowd. In light of this situation, he advises people to postpone their visit and engage in worship later," he said.

Reflecting on his past experiences, Chouhan recalled a critical time during the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led Uttar Pradesh government, which had imposed strict measures to prevent people from entering the state border. Chouhan, along with others, was caught, sent to jail in Jaunpur for eight days, and later released. He expressed gratitude for the present opportunity to witness the Ram Temple's consecration, saying, "We consider ourselves fortunate that Ramlala is soon going to reside in the temple right before us. The era of Lord Ram's reign, known as Ramrajya, has begun, and on that day, we express our aspiration to become a global leader."

