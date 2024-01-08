MP: 'Aap Dhol Bajao, Dekhta Hu Kaun Rokta Hai,' Says Ex-CM Shivraj Amid CM Mohan Yadav's Order Curbing Noise Pollution (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video is doing the rounds on social media, showing former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan boosting the confidence of drum players during his welcome in Budhni, asking them to play 'dhol' with full zeal.

In a video captured during his welcome event, Shivraj was heard saying, "Aap dhol, tashe bajao, main dekhta hu kaun rokega" (Play the drums, let the music flow; I'll see if anyone says anything).

His statement comes contradictory to CM Mohan Yadav's order, stating curb on notice pollution across Madhya Pradesh.

Shivraj asserted that the ban is specifically targeted at DJs and not traditional instruments like dhol and tashe.

On Saturday, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Bhaironpur village near Vidisha, where he participated in the welcoming program organized by the Municipal Council. During the event, he flagged off a road sweeping machine and a sky lift machine, valued at around 85 lakhs, displaying a green flag. Additionally, he extended condolences and provided solace to a grieving family present at the event.

This comes as the Madhya Pradesh government has implemented rules regarding the use of loudspeakers. During the wedding season, authorities are imposing a ban on loudspeakers, stating that no band performances should take place without permission.

Bhaironpur Nagar witnessed a memorandum submitted by organizers of processions with bands and musical instruments. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured the gathering that the ban is only applicable to DJs, not to bands and traditional musical instruments like dhol and tashe. He stated that if anyone attempts to enforce such a ban, he will personally intervene.