Overheard In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Stepping into father’s shoes

It may be called a mere coincidence, that the son of a retired IAS officer has been made the collector of a district where his father had been a collector for a long time. The young officer has stepped into his father’s shoes after 28 years. The government has also hailed the work done in the district where the young officer has been posted. After the change of chief minister, it was assumed that the retired officer’s son would be removed from collectorship and not sent to any district. Although the government’s decision to send him to the district took everyone by surprise, they appreciated it. The previous collector, who was recently shifted from the district, was transferred there on the recommendations of a Union Minister who had no role in posting the present collector. An associate of the Union Minister, who was also a former minister, is angry about this posting, but his annoyance has barely had any impact on the government.

Brand Ujjain

The government has launched brand Ujjain – though unofficially – yet the transfer list hints at it. The recent transfer list contains the names of most of those officers who were either posted in Ujjain or had worked there. A commissioner, once posted in Ujjain, has been given an important assignment. Similarly, another officer, who was in Ujjain, has been appointed collector of an important district. An additional collector , formerly posted in Ujjain, has been given the command of a district. Likewise, an officer who worked in Ujjain has been shifted to Bhopal and given an important task. A junior IAS officer has been made the head of a municipal corporation in an important district. In the reshuffle, an officer was removed from Ujjain. After the list of transfers was out, the officers working in Ujjain did not know what would happen to them. There are reports that two bureaucrats, holding important positions, may soon be removed from Ujjain. One of them may be given an important assignment; but the other is likely to be sent to the loop line.

Nattering over house

People in the corridors of power are blathering about the house of an upright officer. There were reports that he would settle in Delhi after retirement. Now that he has bought a house in Bhopal, it is believed that he will spend his post-retirement days in the state capital. Sahib has recently had a trip to Bhopal to get his house registered. There are talks about his getting an important assignment. So many people have connected his visit to Bhopal to the task he is likely to get. There are whispers that Sahib is also keen to return to the state, but when he was trying to do that, the Central Government got in his way. Although he longs for returning to the state, the fulfilment of his desire depends on the Central Government’s plans. A woman officer, who is holding an important position that Sahib may be given, is very happy about the delay in his return to the state.

Wait is on

Two about-to-retire bureaucrats who are on deputation these days are trying to meet the Chief Minister. There are reports that during the CM’s stay in Delhi, both made efforts to meet him, but because of his busy schedule, he could not see them. Now they are seeking time from the CM to meet him in Bhopal. Both have set their eyes on an important position and are trying to get rehabilitated after retirement. One of them was rolling up his sleeves to become the chief secretary should the Congress have formed a government. The other officer is trying through his links in the government to be rehabilitated after retirement. Both expect that they may get some benefits because of the change in leadership.

Rude shock

A secretary-rank officer was making efforts to latch on to a post that he had been itching for. When the leadership changed and Sahib got the position that he was so desirous of, it was a dream come true. Sahib pulled out all the stops to please the head of the government to remain on the post, and also began to improve his relations with others. The officer has tried to please the BJP leaders as well as the officers who come from a particular city and are close to the boss. Despite this, when he failed to hold on to his position, his happiness melted into thin air. He has failed to understand the reasons for his failure to stick to the post he yenned for – but it has not happened to him for the first time. In the past few years, this officer has been transferred many times for different reasons. Ergo he is busy trying to find the reasons for his recent transfer.

Ma’am’s liking

An IAS officer is getting the benefits of his nearness to the head of the state bureaucracy. This officer, once posted with madam in an organisation, was on good terms with her, and did a lot of work for the department. So, after Madam's appointment to that position, the officer has been given an important assignment. When the officer posted in another city, he was given an important task in Bhopal. Such a thing hardly happens in the state administration. Now madam has completely handed over the responsibility to him, but the officer could never imagine that he would get such an important position during the BJP rule. The officer’s wife is also going to pull off the benefits of her husband’s proximity to madam. There are reports that she will soon get an important position in the state capital.