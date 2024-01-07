Bhopal: 13-Year Old Girl Jumps From 2nd Floor As House Catches Fire, Dies

Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 13- year old girl jumped from the second floor of the house, which caught fire in Rampura in Sagar city in the early hours of Sunday. The girl died during course of treatment, police said. The incident took place under Motinagar police station limit at 3.30 am. SP Abhishek Tiwari said resident Ashok Jain’s wife, son and daughter were sleeping in the house.

At around 3.30 am, the fire broke out in photocopy shop situated on the ground floor of the house. The fire spread over the shop and other area of the house. The whole area was covered with smoke. Meantime, the neighbours saw fire and raised alarm. The mother tried to take her children outside the house but the girl panicked and ran towards roof. Finding smoke in the area, she jumped from the house. The mother and son safely reached the roof of neighbour’s house.

The girl who had jumped received severe head injuries. She was taken to hospital where she died during course of treatment. Other members of the family tried to douse fire. The house is situated in densely populated area. The mother and son were discharged after treatment. The police have registered the case and have started investigation.