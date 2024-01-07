Bhopal: Red-Necked Grebe Spotted For First Time In Bandhavgarh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The The first bird survey at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve was conducted in association with the forest department and Indore’s institution ‘Wildlife and Nature Conservancy’. Some bird species like red-necked grebe were seen for the first time in Bandhavgarh. During the survey, it was also checked that whether any change has come in the habitat and behaviour of the birds.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve’s district forest officer and deputy director, Prakash Kumar Verma, said that two to three teams comprising two to three members were sent to different places. Such surveys help the forest department in amassing the necessary information on the birds. The results of the survey suggested sightings of 248 birds of different species. The other birds sighted in prominent manner include white-capped bunting, long-tailed minivet, blue-bearded bee-eater, grey bush chat, heart-spotted woodpecker, banded bay cuckoo, black-winged cuckoo and shrike etc.

During the conclusion of the bird survey, additional chief secretary JN Kansotia praised the people who came to join the survey from far-flung areas.

Unidentified persons booked for forging documents of police land

Unidentified persons allegedly procured 4.5 acres of land belonging to 25th battalion of MP Police and sold it. Kamla Nagar police have registered a case and are probing it.

Investigating officer (IO) at Kamla Nagar police station, Shailendra Singh Kushwah, said complainant Ranjeet Singh Rathore is posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at 25th battalion of Madhya Pradesh police, approached police on Sunday, stating that 4.5 acres of the land was allotted to 25th battalion in Prempura in 1956. Later, a man named Kareem Ulla forged land documents and got it transferred to other name.

The incident came to light when construction began on land. DSP Rathore submitted a written application to the Kamla Nagar police. The police said they have also received the forged documents, which showed overwriting. They have registered a case against Ulla and other accused. Investigation is on.