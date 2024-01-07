Indore: Youth Arrested For Posting Insta Reel To Promote Drugs

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dwarkapuri police arrested a youth on Saturday for posting a video promoting drugs on social media. The accused had posted the video and activists of Hindu organisation had lodged a complaint with the DCP to take action against people who posted videos to influence the youths to take drugs.

According to the police, they received a complaint that a person named Sunny Mahale and others posted some videos related to drugs. The accused with the name Ganja Lover had posted the video and also used abusive language. The police gathered information about the accused and managed to arrest him from his place in Prajapat Nagar area of the city.

He had allegedly uploaded the reel on Instagram to promote drugs. The team of ACP Nandani Sharma and TI Brijesh Malviya are investigating further to identify other people who posted the reels or were seen in such reels.

Activists of Hindu organisations had given a written complaint to DCP Zone-4 to take action against the youths posting such reels. They had given some videos to the police. The senior officer took the case on priority and instructed the subordinates to take action.