Indore: Man Sentenced To 20 Yrs Jail Under POCSO Act

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was sent to jail for 20 years for raping a minor girl in Hiranagar area by the court on Saturday.

District prosecution officer Sanjeev Srivastava said that Special Judge POCSO Rashmi Walter sentenced accused Dharmendra Yadav to rigorous imprisonment of 20 years. The prosecution was represented by special public prosecutor Preeti Aggarwal.

According to the prosecution, on August 23 2018, the complainant (victim) gave an oral first information report at Hiranagar that she was at her house with her elder sister who was busy teaching.

Their neighbour Dharmendra's wife asked her to bring milk from a shop. The victim took money from her, brought the milk and gave it to Dharmendra's wife. But when she wanted to give the remaining money back to her she directed her to her husband, Dharmendra.

When the victim went to give money to the accused he forcibly took her to a room on the third floor of the house and raped her. When the victim screamed, the accused pressed her face and threatened to kill her if she told anything to anyone and thereafter he ran away. The victim came home and narrated the entire incident to her mother and sister after which they went to the police station and registered a case.