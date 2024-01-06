Bhopal: Divorced Couples Stay Together Fearing Ignominy, 17 Cases Reported At Family Court

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several couples, even after getting divorced, are forced to stay together under one roof. About 17 such cases were reported at family court in the last one-and-a half months, court officers said.

Of these 17 cases, 11 are of love marriage, while remaining six are arranged marriages. Some couples have chosen to stay together and not publicise their divorce fearing ignominy in society and to avoid being mocked at by their kith and kin as they went against them to marry a person of their choice. Couples in five such cases have chosen to stay together for the well-being of their children.

A resident of Chunabhatti told Free Press that he chose not to publicise his divorce, as his parents had mounted pressure on him to marry girl of their choice and had threatened that he would not get their property if he did not obey them. Another couple residing in New Market area chose to part ways after 17 years of marriage but did not want their children to be affected. They were advised by the family court to stay in different rooms under the same roof. They agreed to the proposal.

Bhopal family court advocate Vijay Singh Tomar said some couples did not want to publicise their divorce. “They believe in maintaining a good social image and social status. They fear that they will be looked down upon if the news of their divorce comes to the fore,” he added.