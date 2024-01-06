 MP Shocker: 26 Girls, 1 Boy Missing From Illegally Run Hostel In Bhopal; Children Were Forced To Follow Christianity
The girls hail from various places like Sehore, Raisen, Chhindwara, Balaghat of Madhya Pradesh and nearby states like Gujarat, Rajasthan.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 26 girls, along with a boy, went missing from an illegally operated children's home in Bhopal on Saturday morning. It is alleged that an NGO was running the illegal hostel where children were forced to practise Christianity. It is also being said that a girl was made to immerse the idol of Krishna in the hostel.

Parvaliya police have registered an FIR against the hostel operator, the manager of the children's home, identified as Anil Methew, and other officials. At the same time, the National Children Commission has taken cognizance and sought an investigation report from Chief Secretary Veera Rana within seven days.

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also sought government action in the matter.

According to information, Aanchal Children Home in Tara Sewaniya accommodates 68 girls hailing from various places like Sehore, Raisen, Chhindwara, Balaghat of Madhya Pradesh and nearby states like Gujarat, Rajasthan. However, during investigation only 41 girls were found there.

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights inspected the hostel earlier.

The matter came to light when the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman and members inspected the Children Home run by Anchal Missionary Organization on Friday. The director of the hostel, Anil Mathew, while working as a government representative, had rescued children from the streets and kept them in his hostel. It was found that they were made to practice the Christian religion.

More than 40 girls aged between 6 and 18 were said to be Hindus. It is also said that the organization receives funds from Germany.

