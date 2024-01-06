 MP Weather Turns Fatal As Gwalior Youth Falls To Death During Jog On Cold Morning; Low Visibility Kills 2 Road Accident In Agar
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The temperature is on a downhill in Madhya Pradesh, with temperatures dipping to a new low every day since the beginning of the New Year. Rains and dense fog have been witnessed in several parts of the state, in some cases even leading to deaths.

Cold claimed a life in Gwalior

A young man suddenly fell unconscious while jogging in Gwalior on Saturday at the Airport Road Maharajpura. The passers-by took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The youth is suspected to have succumbed to cardiac arrest. The deceased has not been identified.

On Friday, the day temperature was recorded at 15.6 degrees, while in Shimla it was 17 degrees. Even on Friday night, Gwalior remained the coldest in Madhya Pradesh with a temperature of 10.2 degrees.

Fog leads to an accident in Agar; 2 killed in car-truck collision.

Two people died in a collision between a truck and a car on the highway in Agar Malwa district. The incident took place on Friday night near Khajuri village, between Soyat and Susner.

The deceased Narendra Rajput and contractor Atul are said to be residents of Indore. Virendra Rajput, who was present in the car, was admitted to the government hospital in Susner in an injured condition. Virendra is a resident of Harda. Police say that the reason for the accident could be fog and high speeds of vehicles.

