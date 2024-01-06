Bhopal Boys Spotted Playing Cricket In ‘Dhoti’ Amid Mind-Blowing Commentary In Sanskrit (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s Sunday morning literally turned into a ‘Funday’ after the city's Sanskriti Bachao Manch organised a unique cricket tournament. Here, the players dressed in ‘Dhoti and Kurta,’ were seen enjoying the game. And, what blew everyone’s mind was commentary in the Sanskrit language!

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: In a unique cricket tournament (Maharishi Maitri Match Tournament) organized by Sanskriti Bachao Manch in Bhopal, the players can be seen playing in 'dhoti' and 'kurta' while commentary is being done in the Sanskrit language. A total of 12 teams are… pic.twitter.com/VU7Y7y2t1Q — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

Winner team to go to Ayodhya

The Maharishi Maitri Match Tournament is being organised at Bhopal’s Ankur Sports Ground. The match is going to continue till January 8. A total of 12 teams are participating in the competition. The winner of the match will be sent to Ayodhya for darshan of Ramlala. Also, the tournament concludes with first prize, second prize and the title of man of the match will be distributed.

President of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, Chandrashekhar Tiwari said that like every year, this year also the Maharishi Maitri Match Tournament is being organised at Ankur Sports Ground. 12 teams are participating in the competition. The competition was started with lighting of the lamp and recitation of Vedic mantras.

The aim is to promote Indian culture.

Chandrashekhar Tiwari said that whichever team wins the Maharishi Friendship Cup Tournament will be sent to Ayodhya. “This event is being organized with the aim of promoting Indian culture, civilization, and Sanskrit.”

The tournament attracts appraisals.

Other members of the organizing committee said that last year’s competition was highly appreciated, and that's why the event was organized in many places. All the Vedic schools demanded to organize the event this year also.

Chandrashekhar Tiwari also said that efforts are being made to take the competition to the state level.