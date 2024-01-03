Ayodhya Ram Temple Prep: Indore Vendor To Distribute Free Incense Sticks For D-Day; Devotees To Set Hanuman Chalisa Record

Ayodhya Ram Temple Preparations: Indoreans Walking Extra Miles For Lord Rama, Setting Records Of 20k Hanuman Chalisa; Distributing Free Agarbatti | Clicked by Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans have started preparations to celebrate the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple as various events and activities are going on across the city. From setting a record of doing the highest number of Hanuman Chalisa Paath to distributing free incense sticks (Agarbatti) to people, the joy for Lord Rama can be seen growing with every passing day.

Setting New Records: Devotees aim to complete the 20K Hanuman Chalisa path by January 22.

On the auspicious occasion of the consecration of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a grand ritual of 11k Hanuman Chalisa is going on at the court of Lord Hanuman located at Durga Mata Temple of Tilak Nagar. The path started on December 19, 2023, and will continue until January 22, 2024.

According to temple priest Durgesh Sharma, footfalls among devotees are continuously increasing day by day.

Another temple priest, Vansh Sharma, informed us, “We had set a target of 11,000 Hanuman Chalisa recitations to be completed till January 22, but as the devotees are participating hugely in the ritual, we have already completed 8,000 recitations on January 3.”

“Considering the devotion and enthusiasm of the devotees, a total of 20,000 recitations can be completed until the Ram Temple consecration ceremony,” the priest added.

A new record is expected to be created in Indore by the recitation of the highest numbers of Hanuman Chalisa along with the devotees. Also, on January 22, the court of Hanuman will be decorated grandly.

Free agarbatti to be distributed in Siyaganj on January 21–22

On the other hand, Vivek Khandelwal, a resident of Indore’s Siyaganj, is going to distribute ‘FREE’ incense sticks to all the devotees on January 21 and 22 at 10 a.m. as a form of devotion to Lord Rama.

Vivek said, “We will not be able to participate in the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram, but we wish to provide all the pooja materials required for Lord Ram’s pooja in order to contribute to our service.”

He added, "Therefore, we will distribute free agarbatti to all the devotees on January 21 and 22 at 10 in the morning.”