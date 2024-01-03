MP Weather Update: Dense Fog Grips Most Districts, Drizzle In Bhopal & Other Areas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is experiencing dense fog in most districts due to a western disturbance. On Wednesday morning, Bhopal, Indore, Sehore, Bhind, and Seoni witnessed the onset of drizzles. Indore also experienced light rainfall in the early hours. Prior to this, on Tuesday, Ashoknagar, Guna, and Agar observed scattered light showers.

Wednesday saw dense fog and cold conditions persisting in Bhopal, Gwalior, Shivpuri, and other major cities across 18 districts of the state. According to meteorologists, cold winds are expected to prevail in the region until January 15. There is also a possibility of light rain in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Weather Today

There will be dense fog in Gwalior-Chambal region, along with Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari districts. Visibility may be less than 50 meters.

Moderate fog in Bhopal, Sehore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Rewa, Mandla, and Sagar districts. Visibility may range from 50 to 500 meters and cold winds expected in several districts, including Bhopal.

Until noon, dense fog enveloped the city, making it difficult to see beyond 200 meters. Along with cold winds, intermittent light rain was also occurring. This has led the entire city to shiver. According to meteorologists, the weather will remain the same for the next three days.

Since the beginning of the new year, the weather in the state has undergone a transformation, with cold winds bringing in dense fog. Even on Tuesday, chilly winds persisted. This resulted in a drop of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in daytime temperatures.

Speaking of the major cities in the state, on Tuesday, Bhopal recorded 25.7 degrees Celsius, Indore at 26.9 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur at 27.7 degrees Celsius, and Ujjain at 24 degrees Celsius. Clouds covered the sky throughout the day, with mild sunshine breaking through. The cold winds continued.

Shivpuri experienced the coldest day on Tuesday, with the daytime temperature reaching 24 degrees Celsius. Other places like Tikamgarh, Khajuraho, and Guna recorded temperatures between 16 to 16.8 degrees Celsius. Cities like Raisen, Damoh, Satna, Rewa, Sagar, Shajapur, Pachmarhi, Malajkhand, and Ratlam saw temperatures below 25 degrees Celsius. Khandwa recorded the highest temperature at 29.8 degrees Celsius.