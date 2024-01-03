Bhopal: Draft Of Fire Safety Act Put On Hold

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Some hiccups are stonewalling the proposed draft of Fire Safety Act and owing to this it has been put on hold by the Urban Administration and Development Department. When these issues particularly related to the cost is solved, it would be tabled before the minister and later approval will be sought from the cabinet.

The safety act, which is proposed to be known as Madhya Pradesh Agnisaman Evam Apatkalin Sevaen Adhiniyam 2022, is pending for more than a year. Sources in Urban Administration and Development department said that the draft of the act is ready but Principal Secretary Neeraj Mandloi has marked some queries. When these queries are ironed out, the act will be tabled for approval.

The draft has worked on myriad chapters to give a proper shape to the act which sheds light on establishment of one fire and emergency service for the entire state, constitution and classification of fire and emergency service, appointment of Director of Fire and Emergency Service, setting up of fire stations, auxiliary fire and emergency service, etc.

It has also worked out on methodology regarding response to calls, operations management, preventive measures, penalties for violation of duty, levy of fire tax, fee on deployment of fire and emergency service beyond the limits of the state. It also seeks penalty for willfully obstructing fire fighting and rescue operation and false report.

The draft act says that the state government shall define the limits and extent of fire stations and other field formations. The state government shall appoint a fire officer for each fire station.

Every person shall on appointment to the fire and emergency service receive a certificate in the prescribed form under the signature of the Director or an officer authorised on the behalf of the state government and thereupon such person shall have the powers, function and privileges of an employee of the fire and emergency service under the act.

The act also speaks to get the person arrested who willfully obstructs and hinders fire and emergency service personnel in firefighting and rescue operations.