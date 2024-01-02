MP Update: 3 Killed, 4 Injured As 2 Motorbikes Collide In Guna; 3 Youths Attack Rider In Bhopal, Take Away Scooter

Representative Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and four others injured after two motorbikes collided in Guna district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at around 8 pm on Monday in Raghogarh area, located 50 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Four persons were travelling on one motorbike and three on the other when the two vehicles collided with each other, Raghogarh police station in-charge Jubair Khan said.

Three persons were killed and four others received injuries, he said. The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital in Guna for treatment, he said, adding a case was registered in connection with the accident.

Three youths attack rider, take away scooter

Bhopal: Three unidentified youths attacked two bikers riding separate vehicle and fled with scooter during early hours on Monday, Kotwali police said on Tuesday.

The Kotwali police informed that the two brothers Imran Khan and Azaz Khan had gone to pick up scooter from the house of Azaz Khan’s wife situated in Baagmunshi area on Monday morning.

Both the brothers rode on bike of younger brother Imran Khan and reached the house. Azaz picked up the scooter and rode back hom.

Midway, three motorbike-borne youths stopped Imran and Azaz. They assaulted Imran with a sharp-edged weapon. Azaz ran away to escape the assault.

When he returned, his scooter was missing and his brother had left. Finally, they approached police and filed the complaint. The police have registered the case against the three and started investigation.