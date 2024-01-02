MP Hit-&-Run Protest Day 2: Vegetable Prices Double, Petrol Pumps Accept Only Cash From Two-Wheelers In Bhopal, E-Rickshaws Raises Fare In Indore (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Day 2 of the statewide transporters' strike witnessed a surge in vegetable prices at mandis in Bhopal and Indore.

As a spiral effect, veggies like cauliflower and cabbage were selling at Rs 80 per kg—just double the original price of Rs 40 per kg on Tuesday. Similarly, brinjal prices shot up to Rs 60 per kg from Rs 40.

A vegetable trader from Indore, Manish Patidar, said, "The supply is less on Tuesday due to the ongoing strike, leading to an increase in vegetable prices. However, the price rise may not be alarming as the strike is for a short period of time."

Harish Gyanchandani, president of the Mandi traders association in Bhopal, said, "The arrival of vegetables and essential commodities has been badly affected by the token strike of transporters.”

Milk Supply Resumes

Milk supply which was affected on Monday, has been restored on Tuesday morning. E-rickshaw in Bhopal charged inflated rate from commuters as petrol auto rickshaw operators extended support to the transporters till January 3.

RPS Tiwari, CEO Sanchi Milk, said, “ we had put milk supply on Monday evening on hold. We have resumed it on Tuesday morning in Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions. So morning supply of milk has been resumed in cities.”

Petrol Pumps Witness Heavy Rush

WATCH | #Bhopal: People Continue To Line-Up At Petrol Pumps Fearing Fuel Shortage Amid Transporters' Strike; Visuals From Nanke Petrol Pump pic.twitter.com/iVV0c6B31j — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 2, 2024

Collector Asheesh Singh take stock of petrol, diesel in Bhopal. |

Huge rush continued at petrol pumps across the state-capital on Tuesday morning, despite Bhopal Collector Asheesh Singh's assurance of ample supply following meeting with the fuel stations owners and tanker drivers in the city.

In fact, several petrol pumps in Bhopal are accepting card payments only from four-wheelers while insisting on cash payments from two-wheelers.

Similarly, Indore collector Ilayaraja T met with the tanker drivers and assure sufficient supply of petrol and diesel.

Indore collector Ilayaraja T meet tanker drivers oin Tuesday. |

Ajay Singh, petrol pump dealers association president of Bhopal, said, “ petrol and diesel stock has been maintained and distribution has been restored. Huge rush which is at petrol pumps, will be eased out till afternoon.”

#WATCH | 'Kaala Kanoon Wapas Lo': Members Of Driver Operators Association Stage Protests At #Bhopal's Nadra Bus Stand Over New Law On Hit-And-Run Cases#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/Vk5Gp4hXoy — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 1, 2024

Notably, the transporters announced strike on Monday, protesting the new provisions of hit-&-run case where imprisonment has been hiked to 10 years from 2 years, along with a penalty of Rs 7 lakh.