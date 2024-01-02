Bhopal: Schools Remain Closed, Some Opt For E-Classes Amid Bus Strike

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the truck and bus drivers’ strike across the state over the new provisions of Hit and Run law, several schools of the city have announced a holiday on Tuesday. The transporters’ protest affected many school buses as well which led to the schools taking such a step.

On a day when schools were supposed to open after a week’s winter vacation, the bus strike forced them shut down for another day. Many schools have opted for online classes as well.

According to a Times of India report, parents of school going children are not ready to send them to school amid the strike when public transport has been affected so badly.

The bus drivers on the other hand said that they are ready to operate buses only if they are guaranteed safety. The drivers on strike are stopping other transporters from operating their vehicles leading to blockades and traffic jams.

Notably, drivers of commercial vehicles, across the country, are demanding the withdrawal of new provisions under hit-and-run cases, increasing imprisonment to 10 years and fines to Rs 7 lakh for the convicted drivers. The protests have affected public transportation.

Even petrol pumps have run out of fuel in several districts leading to overcrowding at filling stations. Police had to take charge to control the crowd in Balaghat.