Indore: Havoc On Day 1 Of 2024, 30 Pumps Go Dry, 3L People Affected By Truck Drivers' Strike | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Drivers of commercial vehicles, including trucks and tankers, passenger buses, and even the auto-rickshaws struck work and staged demonstrations at various places in the city to protest the new law regarding hit-and-run cases, on Monday.

Chaos prevailed at many places where the drivers staged blockades giving a tough time to the people who wanted to travel for their routine work or for those celebrating the New Year.

Protesting drivers blocked the Mumbai-Agra National Highway, Vijay Nagar Square, Gangwal Bus Stand Square, Mangliya Square, and a few other roads in the city, affecting the movement of vehicles and essential commodities. Buses were parked on the road at Gangwal Bus Stand as part of the protest.

“As per the new law, hit-and-run cases can attract a 10-year jail term and a fine of Rs 7 lakh. The new law is against the interest of drivers. We (drivers) don't want to kill anybody, but accidents happen. In such cases, people turn against the driver. We demand that the new law be amended," Mukesh Chouhan, one of the protestors, said.

When an attempt was made to block the road at Indore's Vijay Nagar intersection, the police resorted to mild lathi-charge on protesting drivers who forced people to get down from four-wheelers, a police official said.

People who blocked the road and obstructed traffic are being identified, and appropriate legal action will be taken against them, he said.

Cop takes out pistol, video goes viral

In a video that surfaced on social media, drivers are seen creating a ruckus on the road, alleging that a police officer took out a pistol to scare them.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Umakant Chaudhary said this incident had occurred in the Kshipra police station area on Sunday, but he rejected the allegation of the protesting drivers.

"The police officer was placing his pistol in a leather holster. His intention was not to scare the protesters," he said.

Over 1,000 buses remained parked

Various services were badly hit due to the drivers’ strike as not only trucks but buses and autos also remained off the road. More than 1,000 buses including intercity and interstate buses, city buses, and autos remained parked due to the strike. A large number of people were seen walking on the road with their bags trying to find a way to reach their destination.

Sushil Arora, general secretary of Prime Route Bus Onwers’ Association, said that the drivers have not received any assurance from the government yet due to which they refused to drive the buses. “The operation of buses remained affected and it may be affected even on January 2 as well,” he said.

‘Withdraw contentious provisions’

CL Mukati, chairman of the transport committee of All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), said, "There is anger among drivers over the stringent provisions suddenly introduced by the government in hit-and-run cases, and they demand that these provisions be withdrawn."

He said that the government should focus on ensuring better road and transport systems like that in foreign countries before bringing in strict provisions along the lines of laws in foreign countries in "hit and run" cases, he said.

Mukati said that the services would remain hit even on Tuesday and their association will take a decision over supporting the strike of drivers after a meeting. He added that the trucks are not of any use without drivers.

Parcel Association, Siyaganj, and Loha Mandi associations cancel orders

The Association of Parcel and Freight Owners has cancelled bookings from January 2 in view of the strike. Similarly, many orders were cancelled by the Siyaganj and Loha Mandi association in view of the strike.