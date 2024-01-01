From MP To America: Shivpuri’s Sneha Returns Hometown After Winning Miss World America Georgia 2023 Crown

Madhya Pradesh: Shivpuri’s Sneha Returns Hometown After Winning Miss World America Georgia 2023 Crown | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Sneha, a resident of Karaira town of Shivpuri district, has won the title of Miss World America Georgia 2023, which was held recently in America. After returning from America to Karaira, she was warmly welcomed and honoured in her hometown for her international achievement.

In fact, Engineer and father of Sneha, Avinash Gupta who is resident of Karaira town, had gone to America for a job in the year 1995. After that he settled in the foreign country along with his family.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Ram Temple Premises In Ayodhya To Be Decked Up With Flowers from Bhopal

FP Photo

In this sequence, his daughter Sneha Gupta participated in the beauty pageant - Miss World America Georgia 2023 held in America in the year 2023 and ultimately, won this title. When Sneha returned to India for the first time after becoming Miss World America Georgia 2023, the people of the city honoured Sneha, calling it a laurel for their city and India.

Sneha said in her statement that even though she was born and brought up in America, the love of her grandparents and the people in her hometown keeps drawing her to Karaira again and again. Also, India is her first choice. “There may be more wealth and prosperity in America, but the unconditional love that is found in India is not found anywhere in the world,” said Sneha.