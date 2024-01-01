MP Weather Updates: Gwalior-Chambal Wake Up to Foggy Morning On New Year, Rains Likely In Eastern Parts

MP Weather Updates: Gwalior-Chambal Divisions See Foggy Morning On New Year, Rains Expected In Eastern Parts | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state is witnessing a mixed weather in various parts of the state as Bhopal is experiencing chilly nights with temperature hovering around 6 degree celsius while mercury in Indore stays normal at 16-17 degrees celsius.

Also, on the first day of the New Year 2024, there was fog in most of the districts in the morning. A light drizzle is also expected at isolated places in the eastern part of the state i.e. Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa divisions.

A drop in day temperature was also witnessed in Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa and Sagar divisions. There will be cloudy and light drizzling weather in the state till January 4 along with cold winds which may result in further drop in temperature..

Western disturbance activity had started in the state on the night of 29th December. Due to this, changes were seen in the weather on 30 and 31 December. Khajuraho was the coldest on Sunday. The maximum temperature here during the day was 12.6 degrees and the minimum temperature at night was 9.0 degrees Celsius.

On 2023’s last day

On Sunday, the maximum day temperature in Khajuraho, Naugaon, Shivpuri, Satna and Tikamgarh also remained less than 20 degrees Celsius. The temperature was 14.6 degrees in Khajuraho, 16.8 degrees in Naugaon, 17.2 degrees in Shivpuri, 17.2 degrees in Satna and 18 degrees in Tikamgarh. Rewa, Guna, Malajkhand, Pachmarhi and Damoh also remained cold. Earlier, there was dense fog in Gwalior-Chambal division and surrounding districts. Visibility was less than 50 metres at many places. Due to this the drivers faced problems.

The temperature remained this much in big cities

The maximum day temperature was 28.2 degrees in Bhopal, 29 degrees in Indore, 25.7 degrees in Jabalpur and 28.5 degrees Celsius in Ujjain. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Narmadapuram at 29.9 degrees Celsius.

Moderate to dense fog: Visibility may remain between 50 to 500 metres in Gwalior and Sagar divisions along with Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna and Mandla districts.

Cold-day: In Datia, Satna, Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh.

Cloudy-light rain: There may be light rain in Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar and Rewa divisions. It may remain cloudy till January 4.

Effect of cold: The effect of cold will be more during the day. After the system passes, severe cold will start.