Indore: Transporters Barricade Main Roads, Protest Against New Hit-&-Run Provisions; Over 1500 Buses Affected (WATCH)

Indore: Truck And Bus Drivers On Strike Against New Hit And Run Law; More Than 1500 Buses Affected |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Opposing the Centre's new provisions regarding hit-and-run cases, transporters in Indore took to the streets on Monday morning. Members of the Truck and Bus Drivers Association barricaded several intersections across the city to prevent the entry of school buses, lorries, and other vehicles carrying passengers or goods.

Gangwal bus stand intersection was sealed, and the main roads of the cities witnessed jams.

There is information that Army officers, too, got stuck on the Mhow route.

Dinesh Patel, in charge of the Sarwate bus stand, said that on Monday, more than 425 buses operating on various routes from here, 250 buses operating from the Gangwal bus stand, and more than 200 buses operating from Teen Imli stopped their operations today.

Transporters have also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting withdrawal of the new provisions that call for a fine of up to Rs 7 lakh and imprisonment of up to 10 years for the guilty driver in hit-and-run cases.

AICTSL buses too on strike

To add to the worries of the daily commuters, even the buses operated by AICTSL also took part in the strike and stopped the operations on Monday. AICTSL operates 400 buses in Indore and 150 outside.

Many school-college buses also remained on strike.

Drivers of buses going from Bhopal to other districts have also declared strikes in protest against the new law.

Letter written to Home Minister Amit Shah

All India Motor Transport Congress New Delhi Chairman CL Mukati said that information is coming from many places regarding the matter of truck drivers leaving their vehicles. “We have also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard, in which we have asked for reconsideration of withdrawing the law. If the government refuses to withdraw the law, we will continue to protest together," he said.

Notably, on Sunday, petrol pumps in Jabalpur ran out of fuel due to truck drivers’ strikes, leading to overcrowding at the filling stations.

After the amendment in the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the hit-and-run law has been made stringent. There is a provision for a fine of up to Rs 7 lakh and imprisonment of up to 10 years for the guilty driver in hit-and-run cases.