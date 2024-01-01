Indore: 185 Booked For Drunk Driving As Police Cracks Down On New Year Revelry | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police in Indore, took action against miscreants who were causing disturbances after drinking alcohol and engaging in drunk driving during the New Year's festivities on Sunday. 185 drivers were arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Police personnel erected roadblocks to conduct checks because the Vijay Nagar region of the city has a large concentration of hotels, restaurants, and pubs.

Breath analyzers were used to prosecute individuals who drove while intoxicated.

Drones were also utilised by the police to keep an eye on anyone who might cause trouble in the neighbourhood by acting erratically.

"We have established checkpoints in order to avert any unfortunate accidents,” ACP Sonakshi Saxena stated that 185 people had been charged with driving under the influence.

She claimed that there is rigorous enforcement of the times for hotels, pubs, restaurants, and party locations.

"Drones are being used for surveillance, and breath analyzers are being employed to check individuals engaging in drink and drive," she stated.

Forest department inspected restricted areas

FP Photo

Earlier in the day as well, the Forest department team of Indore district reached out and conducted a double-check in all the forest areas on New Year's eve. Many people wanted to party and chill in the forest as we bid goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024. However, as per official notifications and rules, people are not allowed in restricted forest areas and disturb wild animals.

During the check, the team found a group of men in Nayapura forest of Choral Range; Tincha falls and other nearby places. The team led by DFO Mahendra Singh Solanki asked them to leave and warned them of dire consequences in case they are spotted in forest areas.