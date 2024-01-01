 MP: First Bhasma Aarti Of New Year Performed At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain; Devotees Throng To Offer Prayers (WATCH)
According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti of Baba Mahakal are fulfilled.

Monday, January 01, 2024
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of devotees thronged to offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple situated in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on the occasion of the new year on Monday.

They also participated in the first Bhasma Aarti of the year performed here in the temple on the occasion and took blessings of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva). According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti of Baba Mahakal are fulfilled.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. On the occasion of New Year, Baba Mahakal was decorated and Maha Aarti was also performed.

Priest of the temple Ashish Pujari said, "According to tradition, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which include milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey. Thereafter sandalwood, fragrant liquids were offered to Baba Mahakal and decorated with hemp." Later on, Baba was covered with a cloth and Bhasma Aatri was performed along with beating drums and blowing conch shells. A large number of devotees from various regions visited here and sought the blessing of Lord Mahakal on the occasion, he added.

