 MP: Petrol Pumps In Jabalpur Overcrowded As Truck Drivers' Strike Leads To Shortage Of Petrol, Diesel (WATCH)
According to information, there was no supply of petrol or diesel from Shahpura Bhitoni Petroleum Plant today leading to a shortage of fuels at the city’s petrol pumps.

Anamika Pathak FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
MP: Petrol Pumps In Jabalpur Overcrowded As Truck Drivers' Strike Leads To Shortage Of Petrol, Diesel

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Shortage of petrol and diesel at petrol pumps led to the filling stations being overcrowded in Jabalpur on Sunday. The shortage of fuels at the petrol pump is being attributed to the strike of truck drivers’ against the new Hit and Run law.

Petrol pumps across Jabalpur were jam packed with people queuing up to several metres with their vehicles. With the visuals coming to fore from the filling station it can be discerned that the situation is getting out of control.

Notably, truck drivers across several states are on a strike against the new transport law.

Transporters, truck drivers on strike

Transporters and truck drivers have gone on strike against the new hit and run law implemented in the country. After the amendment in the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, there is a provision of a fine of up to Rs 7 lakh and imprisonment of up to 10 years on the guilty driver in hit and run cases.

All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has opposed making the hit and run law stricter. The organisation has also called for a blockade in several states.

