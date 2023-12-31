 Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi An Ordinary Congress MP, Don't Highlight Him So Much, Says Lakshman Singh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi An Ordinary Congress MP, Don't Highlight Him So Much, Says Lakshman Singh

Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi An Ordinary Congress MP, Don't Highlight Him So Much, Says Lakshman Singh

Lakshman Singh, the younger brother of Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, was speaking to reporters at the Congress office in MP's Guna city on Saturday.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi An Ordinary Congress MP, Don't Highlight Him So Much, Says Lakshman Singh | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Congress MP Lakshman Singh has said Rahul Gandhi is an ordinary party worker and parliamentarian and he should not be highlighted so much.

Lakshman Singh, the younger brother of Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, was speaking to reporters at the Congress office in MP's Guna city on Saturday.

When reporters claimed that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's face is shown less on TV when he makes a statement in the Lok Sabha, Lakshman Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi is an MP, he is not the (party) president and is a Congress worker. Apart from this Rahul Gandhi is nothing." "You (media) people should not highlight Rahul Gandhi so much and neither should we," he said.

Read Also
MP Cabinet: CM Yadav Keeps Home, Deputy Devda Gets Finance, Panchayat For Prahlad Patel
article-image

Rahul Gandhi is only an MP and he is equal to the rest of the party's parliamentarians, said Lakshman Singh, who has been a five-time MP and three-term MLA.

"One does not become (big) by birth but by one's actions. Don't consider Rahul Gandhi such a big leader, I don't. He is an ordinary MP. It doesn't matter whether you highlight him or not," Lakshman Singh said.

In the Madhya Pradesh polls held last month, BJP's Priyanka Penchi defeated Lakshman Singh by more than 61,000 votes from Chachoura assembly seat in Guna district.

Read Also
MP: Former MLA Ram Bai Sentenced Till Rising Of Court For Obstructing Public Servant's Work
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi An Ordinary Congress MP, Don't Highlight Him So Much, Says Lakshman...

Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi An Ordinary Congress MP, Don't Highlight Him So Much, Says Lakshman...

MP: Former MLA Ram Bai Sentenced Till Rising Of Court For Obstructing Public Servant's Work

MP: Former MLA Ram Bai Sentenced Till Rising Of Court For Obstructing Public Servant's Work

MP Weather Update: Fog And Light Rainfall Expected In State, Bhopal Records Minimum Temperature Of...

MP Weather Update: Fog And Light Rainfall Expected In State, Bhopal Records Minimum Temperature Of...

MP: Kuno National Park's Main Gate Reopens, Enhancing Tourist Access

MP: Kuno National Park's Main Gate Reopens, Enhancing Tourist Access

MP Cabinet: CM Yadav Keeps Home, Deputy Devda Gets Finance, Panchayat For Prahlad Patel

MP Cabinet: CM Yadav Keeps Home, Deputy Devda Gets Finance, Panchayat For Prahlad Patel