MP: Former MLA Ram Bai Sentenced Till Rising Of Court For Obstructing Public Servant's Work

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Special Judicial Magistrate (MP MLA Court, Jabalpur) on Saturday, sentenced former MLA Ram Bai till the rising of the court for creating ruckus along with farmers at a procurement centre in 2018. The court also punished two other people in the same case and imposed a fine of Rs 500-500 on Ram Bai and other accused.

The court also instructed the accused that if such incidents take place again in future, strict action will be taken against them. The court of Special Judicial Magistrate (MP.MLA) Visveshwari Mishra has given this sentence.

In the year 2018, the former MLA, along with the farmers, created a disturbance at the procurement centre. In the evening, Ram Bai, Ajay and Manoj, instigating farmers, illegally entered the market and blocked the road, disrupting government work.

Was booked for obstructing public servant's work

A written application was given to the Reserve Center-Batiyagarh regarding this. The police registered a case in the matter under section 186 of IPC and investigated. Investigation found that the then MLA Ram Bai along with his associates instigated the farmers and blocked the road.

Notably, Rambai has been MLA from Patharia assembly constituency of Damoh. Apart from Ram Bai, Ajay alias Ajit and Manoj have also been given punishment till the court rises.