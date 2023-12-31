MP Weather Update: Fog And Light Rainfall Expected In State, Bhopal Records Minimum Temperature Of 8° Celsius

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the final day of 2023, Madhya Pradesh is set to experience a change in weather. The influence of a Western Disturbance is expected to bring dense fog to the Gwalior-Chambal region. Light rainfall is also possible in several districts, with Bhopal anticipating a drizzle on January 1st. Earlier this weekend, places like Datia, Naugaon, and Khajuraho recorded the lowest temperatures, with a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius in Bhopal.

According to the Meteorological Center in Bhopal, the next two days may see light rain in Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, Bhopal, Sagar, and Rewa regions. Indore, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, and Shahdol might also experience light showers. Cloud cover is expected until January 4th, after which a cold wave may set in.

The Gwalior-Chambal region continues to be engulfed in dense fog, and other areas like Bhopal, Rewa, Satna, Mauganj, Sehore, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Nivari are also experiencing moderate to dense fog, with visibility ranging from 50 to 500 meters.

Gwalior recorded the coldest temperature at 18.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Bhopal reported 27.9 degrees Celsius, Indore 28.9, Jabalpur 24.8, and Ujjain 28.8. Khajuraho remained the coldest on Saturday, with temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius in Naugaon and Satna.

The Meteorological Department suggests that the visibility will improve after January 4th, but a chilly spell might follow.