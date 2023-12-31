 MP Cabinet: CM Yadav Keeps Home, Deputy Devda Gets Finance, Panchayat For Prahlad Patel
MP Cabinet: CM Yadav Keeps Home, Deputy Devda Gets Finance, Panchayat For Prahlad Patel

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav allotted portfolios to his ministers after returning from Delhi on Saturday Yadav kept Home, Industries, General Administration, Public Relations, NVDA, Mining, Public Service Management and Jails under him.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda was given finance and Commercial Tax. Public Health and Medical Education were allot- ted to Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla.

Kailash Vijayvargiya was given an important assignment. He will head the Urban Development and Parliamentary Affairs.

Likewise, Prahlad Patel will look after the Panchayat and Rural Development and Labour. Rakesh Singh was given PWD, and Vijay Shah the Tribal Wel- fare and Bhopal Gas Tragedy. Inder Singh Par- mar was given the Higher Education and Technical Education. Aidal Singh Kansana got Agriculture. Pradhuman Singh Tomar was given Energy and Tulsi Silawat Water Resources. Govind Singh Rajput was given Food and Civil Supplies and Vishwas Sarang Sports and Youth Welfare and Co-operatives.

Uday Pratap Singh was given Transport and School Education. Karan Singh Verma was given Revenue, and Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Horticulture, Food Processing and Social Justice.

Sampattia Uike was given PHE, and Nirmala Bhuria got Women and Child Development. Nagar Singh Chouhan got Forest, Environment and SC Development. Chaitanya Kashyap got MSME and Rakesh Shukla New and Renewal energy.

