Bhopal: Brave Girl, Honesty, Karm Aur Phal Read Out At Storynama - 2 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Devansh Pal, Ali Akbar Raza, Shreya Saxena and Sanvika Malviya read out stories titled Karma Aur Phal, Honesty, Brave Girl and Gopi Diaries penned by them. It was second part of Storynama -2 organised at Swami Vivekananda Library for children on Saturday.

More than 80 children from 4 to 15 years of age participated in the event with their parents. Some of them read out self-written stories. 101 Jataka Kathas were narrated in an interesting manner by storyteller Mita Wadhwa.

Mega Children Collection, which includes 55 books, was launched. About 30 books were issued to children. “In an era of digital addiction, this type of programme conducted by library is commendable, it imparts life skills, communication skills and moral education to the children,” deputy manager Yatish Bhatele said.

Such programmes not only entertain but also give knowledge to children, he added. The third part of series will be organised at library on January 21 in which children between 4 to 15 years of age can participate.

Bhopal: Janapad Panchayat Deputy Engineer Arrested For Taking Bribe

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Gwalior unit arrested deputy engineer of janapad panchayat in Bhind district while accepting bribe. He had demanded bribe for valuation of pond and issuance of completion certificate.

According to EOW report, Rozgar Sahayak Sanjiv Singh Gujar had complained to Gwalior EOW SP stating that a pond was dug on the farm of Ganga Singh under MANREGA. Deputy engineer of janapad panchayat Deepak Garg demanded Rs 60,000 to issue completion certificate.

Complainant was asked to bring money at Reliance Petrol Pump at Lahar Chungi. EOW told complainant to take Rs 25,000 at destination. EOW arrested Deepak Garg while accepting Rs 25,000.