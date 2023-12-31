MP Cultured Year Ender: Cultural Space Lit Up With Int’l Literature, Folk Arts & Theatre Fest | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The year on its way out witnessed a big spurt in cultural events in Madhya Pradesh. International fests Utkarsh, Unmesh and Bharat Rang Mahotsav were organised in Bhopal, three artistes received Padma Shri and MP School of Drama launched a two-year course.

The state emerged as a favourite destination for film makers because of shooting-friendly policies and picturesque locations. Several web series, films and TV shows including Ajay Devgan-starrer, Auron Mein Kahan Dam Tha, Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Wagh and Rajkumar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2 were filmed. Here is a short recap.

Tabla ensemble enters

Guinness Book About 1,300 tabla players performed at the 99th International Tansen Samaroh in Gwalior on December 25 and entered Guinness World Records. The certificate was handed over to chief minister Mohan Yadav who said his government would observe December 25 as Tabla Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was an endeavour to take Indian music to new heights.

Unmesh & Utkarsh President

Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Unmesh - the largest literature festival in Asia at Ravindra Convention Centre in Bhopal on August 3. The four-day festival featured over 575 writers from from 14 countries. In conjunction, a festival of folk and tribal performing arts called Utkarsh was organised by Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi. More than 800 tribal and folk artistes of 36 states and union territories took part.

Padma Shri to 3 artistes

President Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma Shri on three artistes in April. They were included tribal artisan couple Ramesh Parmar (60) and Shanti Parmar (55) from Jhabua, who have been making tribal dolls (Adivasi Gudia) for 30 years and Baiga painter Jodhaiya Bai (84) from Umaria.

Bharat Rang Mahotsav

Asia’s biggest theatre festival, Bharat Rang Mahotsav, was held at Bharat Bhavan. The six-day fest organised by National School of Drama for the first time in Bhopal began from February 16. Boodhi Kaki penned by Munshi Premchand, Hindi play Bayan written by Mahashweta Devi, Bangla play Roktakto Jharokha written by Yasmine Beverly Rana and Macbeth by William Shakespeare were among other plays staged at the fest.

Raveena Tandon’s daughter’s film debut

Film actress Raveena Tandon flew to Bhopal on March 16 to celebrate 18th birthday of her daughter Rasha. The event also marked the launch of shooting of Rasha’s debut movie Azaad in the city along with nephew of film actor Ajay Devgn. The film was shot in Bhopal and surrounding areas for 25 days.

Shreya Ghoshal Night

The mesmerising performance of playback singer Shreya Ghoshal won hearts of Bhopalites at Lal Parade Ground on June 5. It was part of Shreya Ghoshal Night organised to mark Bhopal Gaurav Diwas. The then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other dignitaries of the city were present.