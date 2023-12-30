 MP Weather Update: Light Drizzle Likely In Parts Of State For 7 Days, Severe Cold To Follow
According to the Meteorological Department, there may be light rain and hailstorm in Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, Bhopal, Sagar and Rewa divisions.

Saturday, December 30, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the activation of Western Disturbance in Madhya Pradesh, the weather will remain changed for the next 7 days. There was fog in most cities of the state on Saturday morning. Visibility was less than 50 metres in Datia and Satna. Visibility was 50 to 200 metres in Khajuraho, Damoh, Tikamgarh. Dense fog blanketed Raisen for the second time this season. Gwalior and Datia were the coldest in the state on Friday night.

According to the Meteorological Department, there may be light rain and hailstorm in Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, Bhopal, Sagar and Rewa divisions, while there may be drizzle in Indore, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Shahdol. After the clouds, a severe cold will start. Earlier on Friday, there was coolness in many districts of the state. Gwalior and Khajuraho were the coldest. The day temperature here ranged from 17.4 to 18.2 degrees Celsius.

Weather in the coming days

Chances of hailstorm and rain in Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, Bhopal, Sagar and Rewa divisions.

There may be drizzle in Indore, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Shahdol.

On Friday night, Bhopal recorded a temperature of 12 degrees Celsius, Indore 15.3, Gwalior 7, Jabalpur 11.2 and Ujjain 12.4.

