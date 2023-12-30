MP Polity: Imarti Wants Ticket For LS Polls from Bhind, Alok from Bhopal, Narottam from Gwalior |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The leaders who have lost the assembly election are planning to contest the Lok Sabha polls. After their defeat, many such leaders are aspiring for Lok Sabha seats. A bunch of veterans of the ruling party have lost the assembly election this time, and they are keen on fighting the upcoming general elections. T

he party leadership may give an opportunity to some of them to throw their hat in the ring. Imarti Devi, who fought the election from the Dabra assembly constituency and lost, is eying for the Bhind parliamentary constituency from where BJP’s Sandhya Suman Rai became an MP in 2019.

Imarti Devi | FP Photo

The seat, from where Imarti Devi fought the Lok Sabha election on a ticket from Congress in 2014, is reserved for the SC candidate. Likewise, Lal Singh Arya, who has lost the election in Gohad, is also keeping an eye on the Bhind Lok Sabha seat.

Former home minister Narottam Mishra, who has lost the election in Datia, may vie for a ticket from the BJP either from Gwalior or from Morena Lok Sabha seas. Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar has won the assembly election from Morena. So, the Lok Sabha seat is lying vacant. The chances of MP Vivek Shejwalkar getting a ticket from Gwalior are dim.

Alok Shukla | FP Photo

Mishra may be fielded from one of these two seats. Alok Sharma, who has lost the election in Bhopal north assembly constituency, wants to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Bhopal parliamentary constituency. Sharma wanted to contest from Bhopal in 2019, but Pragya Thakur was given the ticket.

Now, he is making all efforts to get a ticket from Bhopal. MPs Ganesh Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste have lost the assembly elections in Satna and Mandla, respectively, but they want tickets from these constituencies for the general elections.

Former minister Kamal Patel, who lost the assembly election in Harda, is trying to get a ticket for the Lok Sabha polls from Narmadapuram parliamentary constituency, which is lying vacant after Rao Uday Pratap Singh became a minister in the state cabinet.

Similarly, Sidhi, Damoh and Jabalpur Lok Sabha constituencies have fallen vacant after the MPs from there won the Vidhan Sabha election. A few leaders are keeping an eye on these seats.