Bhopal: 13 IPS Officers Promoted As IG,18 SPs Become DIG

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Friday issued orders to promote 13 DIGs of 2006 batch as IGs. Officer on special duty to chief minister Anshuman Singh has been promoted as inspector general of police (IG). Besides, 18 SPs of 2009 and 2010 batch have been promoted as DIGs. The orders will come into effect from January 1, 2024.

Those promoted as IG include DIG (PHQ) Ruchivardhan Mishra, Khargone range DIG Chandrashekhar Solanki, DIG (complaints & human rights) Chitra N, Ujjain range DIG Anil Singh Kushwaha, Jabalpur range DIG RRS Parihar.

Others promoted as IGs include DIG (Indore rural) RK Hingankar, additional transport commissioner Arvind Kumar Saxena, PHQ DIGs Vineet Khanna, Himmani Khanna, Rewa range DIG Mithlesh Shukla and Bhopal additional police commissioner Anurag Sharma.

Besides, 18 IPS officers of 2009 and 2010 batch have been promoted as DIG. They include director, publicity, Ashutosh Pratap Singh, commandant 6th SAF Jabalpur Saket Prakash Pandey, Chhatarpur SP Amit Sanghi, AIG Tusharkant Vidhyarthi, AIG (PHQ) Satyendra Kumar Shukla, Khandwa SP Virendra Kumar Singh, SSP (radio) Bhopal Prashant Khare.

Others promoted as DIG are 7th SAF Bhopal Commandant Atul Singh, deputy police commissioner (traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal, AIG (PHQ) Abid Khan, Singrauli SP Yusuf Qureshi, deputy police commissioner (crime, Indore) Nimish Agarwal, AIG (PHQ) Siddharth Bahuguna, 15th SAF commandant (Indore) Pankaj Shrivastava.

In addition, deputy police commissioner (Indore) Rajesh Kumar Singh, PSO to DGP Vineet Kapoor, RAPTC commandant (Indore) Dhamendra Singh Bhadoria, AIG (PHQ) Hemant Chouhan have also been promoted as DIG.

