MP: Ujjain Priests Call For Ban On Rap Song 'Galat Karam Kare' For Using Abusive Language With Lord Shiva's Name

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The All India Priest Association in Ujjain has urged immediate removal of Lord Shiva’s name from a Bollywood song on Friday.

The priests and priest associations of the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple have expressed their displeasure over the song 'Galat Karam Kare' by rappers Panther and Raga. The three-minute song contains objectionable words, including the use of Lord Shiva's name. The All India Priest Association has urged the immediate removal of Lord Shiva's name from the song and called for a ban on the track.

Rupesh Mehta, the Secretary of the All India Priest Association, stated that there is a recurring trend of inappropriate songs and films depicting Hinduism in a vulgar manner. He emphasized that explicit content featuring gods and goddesses in films and songs is becoming increasingly prevalent.

Mahesh Sharma, the Secretary of the Priest Association and a priest at the Mahakal Temple, remarked that Hinduism is a simple religion, and such disrespectful comments and indecent discussions repeatedly arise. He issued a warning, stating that the singer and lyricist should apologize for including Lord Shiva's name in an offensive context, or else protests will be organized against the song.

Request for Legislation to Protect Hinduism

Mahesh Sharma urged the Prime Minister to enact legislation specifically for the protection of Hinduism. He called for a provision for penalties against singers and filmmakers who create content with derogatory references to Hindu deities.

He further stated, "Whenever the name of Hindu deities is shown in a derogatory manner, we will protest. If there was a name like Allah or Jesus in such songs, the entire society would unite in opposition, but unfortunately, people who believe in Hinduism tend to appreciate such songs.

The song 'Galat Karam Kare' was released on November 10 on YouTube and has garnered over 300 million views. The song includes two minutes of profanity, set against the backdrop of a trishul, damru, and rudraksha mala.