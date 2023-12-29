Self-Healing & Rejuvenating Workshop In Indore: Dealing With Anxiety, Fear, Panic & More With Art Therapy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic, fears and anxiety have become a part of our lives with growing internet usage, AI, nuclear families and other lifestyle changes. However, thanks to nature, we have ways to deal with such issues and curb the problems. Raising awareness about such ways, Create Stories NGO organised a special 'Self-Healing & Rejuvenating Workshop'. The keynote speaker was Art Psychotherapist Purvi Bidasaria, who addressed the workshop at The Burning Studio on Friday.

"Art has been a part of our lives for millions of years, from small drawings to massive sculptures, " Bidasaria said.

She added that several studies have shown that being creative lifts your mood, making art creation a good activity in depression therapy.

"In a way, art lets you transform your negative thoughts into positive ones, " Bidasaria said.

She added that art therapy has been shown to be effective for people experiencing depression or anxiety. "According to researchers, the process of creating art helps with emotion regulation, which in turn can help lower anxiety, " Bidasaria said.

Some activities to try as Art Therapy:

Start by thinking about pleasant sensory experiences, such as landscapes, sounds, scents, tastes, textures and anything else that makes you feel tranquil or happy; and write them down. Cut out images that match those experiences out of your magazines and other collage materials.

Play your favourite song. Use lines and colour to express the melody you feel.

In your journal, list five things that happened today for which you are grateful. I highly recommend you do this exercise daily, and take it as a habit, either when you wake up or when you go to bed.

Think of a place where you feel most comfortable (outside, inside, or in a fantasy world). For example, the beach may bring you a sense of calm. Or, maybe it’s your bedroom. Or, a magical castle. On your paper, use markers, coloured pencils, or oil pastels to create this space. Be sure to add details and colours that make you feel at ease.