Indore: Customs Officials Seize Gold, Silver Worth Rs 74L | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of the Customs Department have seized gold, silver and currency from a jeweller in Jabalpur. The worth of gold and silver is estimated at Rs 84 lakh and Rs 1.86 lakh cash was seized. A case of smuggling of foreign origin gold by violating Customs Act 1962 has been lodged against the jeweller.

Two persons have been arrested in this case. According to official information, the action was carried out on Wednesday on the tip of use of smuggled Foreign Origin Gold by M/s New Poddar Jewellers, Sarafa, Jabalpur on violation of various sections of Customs Act, 1962.

Prima facie, two persons carrying foreign origin gold were arrested by the officer of Customs Circle Jabalpur on Thursday. In the lead developed, a search operation of the premises of the jewellers at Sarafa, Jabalpur was carried on Wednesday, where a locker (which was earlier sealed by the Customs officer) was opened.

On examining, goods like gold articles and jewellery valued at Rs 72.81 lakh, silver articles valued at Rs 1.30 lakh and Rs 2.86 lakh in cash was recovered and seized. From the available facts and evidences, it appears that the goods that were recovered from the locker have been derived from the smuggled gold of Foreign Origin in a planned and organised manner to evade customs duty.

Search and seizure of the said goods continued after midnight in the presence of police personnel and the operation concluded peacefully early morning on Thursday with the help of cops.

It is pertinent to mention that in the operation, the police personal of Jabalpur extended full support and cooperation. The office of Commissioner, CGST, Jabalpur also extended their valuable support in providing logistic support in completing the procedure. Further investigation is on.

Assembly Poll Candidates To Submit Expenditure Details Today

In compliance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, a facilitation programme and final accounts resolution meeting regarding submission of election expenditure accounts in relation to the Assembly Elections will be organised on Friday.

The meeting will begin from 12.30 pm in Auditorium 210 of the collector's office. Candidates of assembly constituencies and their election agents, returning officers, expenditure accounting in-charges and other concerned officers will be present in the meeting.