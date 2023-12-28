MP: PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Guna Bus Fire Incident; CM Mohan Yadav Meets Victims, Orders To Suspend RTO | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep condolences over the Guna bus fire incident which claimed the lives of 13 people and left 16 injured. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the injured patients at the district hospital and wished them a speedy recovery.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “The road accident that happened in Guna, Madhya Pradesh is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their family members. Along with this, I wish speedy recovery to all the people injured in this accident. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in every possible help to the victims.”

After meeting the victims of the Guna accident, CM Mohan Yadav assured of strict action in the matter and said "The incident took place around 8:30 pm last night. 13 people have died in the accident.”

“I am trying to get every possible detail of the accident. I have decided that the RTO will be suspended immediately for not conducting a checking on vehicles. Strict actions will be taken on the high-level officials responsible for the incident," he added.

Notably, 13 persons were burnt alive and 16 others suffered serious burn injuries as a private bus caught fire after colliding with a dumper truck in Guna district on Wednesday night.