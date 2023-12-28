MP Weather Update: Breaking 10-year-old Record, No Severe Cold Days In State This December

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This December, state is experiencing an unusual warmth, marking the first time in a decade that not a single day has been declared a severe cold day. The minimum temperature has also dropped to around 10 to just below 11 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday night, the mercury rose 5 degrees above the normal, reaching 15.2 degrees Celsius. During the day, the temperature recorded a 3-degree increase, reaching 29.0 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to remain normal on Thursday as well.

Meteorologists attribute the milder temperatures to a currently active western disturbance, which is causing a reduction in cold intensity. Dry winds from the northwest are prevalent, contributing to the lack of humidity.

Meteorological expert GD Mishra explained that an active western disturbance is currently influencing the region, resulting in a reduced cold spell. This weather condition is expected to persist until December 30. Between December 30 and January 2, some areas bordering Rajasthan in Madhya Pradesh may experience a foggy spell. After January 4, the state is anticipated to witness a drop in temperature, with chilly conditions setting in.

Looking back at the records of the past 10 years, the month of December typically witnesses cold days during the last 11 days. However, this year has deviated from the norm. In December 2022, the minimum temperature only dropped to 10.1 degrees Celsius. Presently, the night temperature has hovered around 11.5 to 12 degrees Celsius.

This December marks a departure from the cold days, which are defined as days when the maximum temperature remains at least 5 degrees below normal, and the minimum temperature is recorded below 10 degrees. Severe Cold Days are declared when the temperature drops to 5 degrees below normal, with the minimum temperature reaching 6 to 7 degrees. This season has seen minimal instances of temperatures approaching these criteria.