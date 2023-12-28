Flight Carrying Former President Ram Nath Kovind Diverted To Bhopal Due To Bad Weather In Delhi

PTI Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two flights were diverted to Bhopal because of bad weather in Delhi on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Former President Ram Nath Kovind was travelling in one of them.

Airport Director Ramji Awasthi informed the Free Press, “It was not an emergency landing. In fact, both the flights Trivandrum to Delhi and Bangalore to Delhi were diverted to Bhopal because of bad weather in the national capital. The former President Kovind who was on the Trivandrum to Delhi flight, was kept in the VIP lounge for some time and then he took off. Flight 6E 509 going from Bengaluru to Delhi was diverted and landed at Bhopal Airport. That flight was cancelled and the former President's flight took off one and half hours later, after the weather cleared.”

Passengers provided food and stay

All 161 passengers travelling on the flight were deplaned from Bangalore to Delhi flight. Around 59 passengers went out of the terminal building while 102 passengers remained inside the terminal building. The airline company provided the facilities to the passengers staying inside the terminal building to eat at the food counter and Prime Lounge located inside the terminal building. Some passengers were staying in the departure area while others were accommodated in the security hold area.