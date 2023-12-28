Bhopal: Cafes And Restaurants Plan For Quieter New Year Celebrations

Representative Image | AFP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Abiding by the directives of the district administration, the city’s cafes and restaurants are opting for subdued New Year celebrations. The authorities have mandated that loud music will only be allowed until midnight, and open areas at venues hosting New Year parties won’t witness blaring tunes. Clubs, however, must secure an EPL license to play music inside their premises.

The authorities have set rules for the use of loudspeakers and DJs. While the use of one loudspeaker has been allowed, only two boxes can be played by the DJ operator.

Owners and managers of restaurants and cafes share their New Year celebration plans with the Free Press. Parvinder, the manager of House No. 230 the Gourmet Kitchen, said they plan to extend the operating hours until 2 am. “We intend to extend the event duration until 2 am by obtaining the necessary license to play music and host a DJ session at our venue,” said Parvinder.

Chetan Bajaj, manager of Water Ville pool deck, said “We’ll play music till midnight adhering to specified decibel levels if granted permission. No high frequencies, just light music for a pleasant celebration.” Meanwhile, Himanshu, of Agent Jacks rooftop cafe, revealed, “With our EPL license, we can host a DJ inside the club. Outdoor music is off-limits, but for rooftops, we will play music on DJ till midnight at lower volumes, strictly following the regulations.”