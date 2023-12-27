Bhopal: Senior Leaders Denied Ministerial Berths Because Of OBC Communities

MP Vidhan Sabha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The caste equations have dominated so much in the Mohan Yadav-led cabinet, that a large number of legislators have been deprived of ministerial berths. It has happened for the first time in the state that the party leadership ensured the inclusion of most of castes belonging to the OBC in the cabinet.

To woo the Yadavs, the party leadership has appointed Mohan Yadav the chief minister. Likewise, Narayan Singh Kushwaha (OBC) has been made a minister to woo the Kushwaha community. Aindal Singh Kansana (Gurjar) has been included in the cabinet to please the Gurjars.

Prahlad Patel (Lodha) has been inducted into the cabinet to represent the Lodhi community. Another minister Karan Singh Verma comes from the Khati community, while Rao Uday Pratap Singh is a Jat.

Inder Singh Parmar belongs to the Parmar community and Dharmendra Lodhi is from the Lodhi stock of the OBC. Krishna Gaur (Yadav), Lakhan Patel (Kurmi), Narayan Singh Pawar (Sondhia) and Narendra Shivaji Patel (Kirar) have been included in the cabinet because of their being from the OBC communities.

Efforts have been made to woo 12 OBC communities by giving them adequate representation in the ministry which was formed on Monday. The BJP is keeping an eye on the OBC vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, because the state has 50% of OBC population.

The party wants to keep most of the OBC votes in its hands. Nevertheless, in trying to woo the OBC voters, the party did not consider giving ministerial berths to leaders like Gopal Bhargava, Archana Chitnis, Sanjay Pathak, Jayant Malaiya and others.

The name of Brajendra Pratap Singh was struck off the list of probable ministers. There was a consensus in the party on the induction of Singh into the cabinet. Govind Singh Rajput was inducted into the cabinet at the eleventh hour after Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia mounted pressure on the party leadership to include Singh in the ministry.

For inclusion of Rajput, a Kshatriya legislator had to be denied a berth in the ministry, so the axe fell on Brajendra Pratap Singh. A few legislators have been denied tickets because of their dispute with the leaders of the organisation.

In the Bundelkhand region, the Ahirwar community traditionally votes for the Congress. So Dileep Ahirwar has been inducted into the ministry. In the same way, the party leadership has included into the cabinet several legislators coming from various castes of the SC/SC community.