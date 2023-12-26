MP Cabinet: Newly-Inducted Ministers Vow To Keep Public Service As Their Top Priority, Thank CM Mohan Yadav On Social Media

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel administered oath to 28 ministers of Yadav cabinet on Monday. After the newly-inducted ministers were sworn-in, many of them took to social media extending thanks to CM Mohan Yadav, promising to fulfill all duties.

Tulsi Ram Silawat

A Sindia loyalist, Minister Tulsi Silawat thanked and expressed his gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi, National President of BJP JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for trusting him with the responsibility.

He assured all that he will fulfill his duties and serve the people of Madhya Pradesh with single-mindedness and full dedication.

Rakesh Singh

Shortly after the oath ceremony, cabinet minister Rakesh Singh vowed to accelerate the state's growth on X.

Prahlad Patel

Taking to X, cabinet minister Prahlad Patel wrote that he will give his best to discharge his duties in a better way.

Vishvas Sarang

Minister Vishvas Sarang after taking the oath, wrote that his top taking Madhya Pradesh's development and public service would be his top priority.

Sampatiya Uikey

Minister Sampatiya Uikey assured the citizens of the state that she will work with complete devotion and pure conscience.

Inder Singh Parmar

Minister Inder Singh Parmar assured the people that the Bharatiya Janata Party government is fully committed to the work of public welfare and development.

Krishna Gaur

Minister Gaur expressing her views said that she will always remain committed to the service and prosperity of the state at every moment.

Pratima Bagri

Bagri said that she will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India established by law. She will keep India's sovereignty and integrity intact.