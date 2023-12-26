MP: 10 From Organisation, 6 Shivraj Loyalists, 3 Scindia Supporters Included In Cabinet | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP leadership besides keeping the caste factor in mind has given preference to the members of the organisation in the ministry formation. The caste factor has, however, played a dominant in selection of ministers.

Four years ago, when Jyotiraditya Scindia broke away from the Congress and joined the BJP, his nine supporters were given cabinet berths. Now only three Scindia loyalists have been given berths in the present cabinet.

They are: Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Tulsiram Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput.

Although the leaders who were in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led cabinet have not been inducted into the ministry, many of his close aides got a place in the ministry because of their castes. Aindal Singh Kansana, Karan Singh Verma, Uday Pratap Singh, Nirmala Bhuria, Vishvas Sarang and Nagar Singh Chouhan are considered close to the former chief minister.

Both the deputy chief ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda were members of the Shivraj cabinet. Those who do not belong to any groups, but have been given ministerial berths are Vijay Shah, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel and Rakesh Singh.

Those who belong to the RSS quota are: Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Sampattia Uike, Inder Singh Parmar, Rakesh Shukla, Chaitanya Kashyap, Krishna Gaur, Dharmendra Lodhi, dileep Jaiswal, Gautam Tetwal, Lakhan Patel, Narayan Pawar, Radha Singh, Pratima Bagri, Dileep Ahirwar and Narendra Patel.

Kailash returns after 8 years, Prahlad from Centre becomes minister in MP

Two very important leaders have been included in the state cabinet. Kailash Vijayvargiya has returned to the ministry after eight years five months. Vijayvargiya resigned from the state cabinet in 2015 after he took over as the party’s national general secretary.

When the BJP formed government under the leadership of Uma Bharti in 2003, Vijayvargiya joined her cabinet. From 2003 to 2015, he was a minister.

Likewise Prahlad Patel who was the Union Minister joined the state cabinet. He was a minister of state with independent charge for Tourism and Culture Department in the Union Cabinet, besides he was the minister of state for water resources.