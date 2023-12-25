MP Updates: Minor Consumes Poison After Being Raped In Damoh; Man Booked For Raping Woman In Indore

Representative Image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): After being allegedly raped by a young man, a minor girl in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh consumed poison in a horrifying incident.

According to the information, the girl was alone at home on Sunday night when a young person from the village broke into the house and sexually assaulted her, according to Damoh Police station Mahila in charge Garima Mishra. Her parents had left to attend an event. Following the incident, the child drank insecticide that was stored in the home.

Those in the vicinity noticed the girl's worsening health and notified her parents. The girl told the police that she had been raped after being taken by the victim's relatives to Damoh District Hospital.

Following the minor's medical examination's confirmation of the rape, police filed a case under the rape and POCSO Act.

The young person charged in this incident is currently absconding.

The minor's situation is quite serious.

Man booked for raping woman in Indore



A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a woman at his field in Simrol.

Simrol police station in-charge Mansharam Wagen said that the accused named Sajid was arrested on the complaint of a 30-year-old woman.

The woman in her complaint stated that she used to work at her field when the accused made physical relation with her. When she opposed him, he threatened her of dire consequences.

Wagen said that the woman had lodged a molestation complaint against the accused a few days ago. After her statement, rape section has been added in the FIR and the accused was arrested. Further investigation into the case was underway.