Bhopal: Man Stabbed To Death Over Business Dispute, Accused On The Run

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old garment shop owner was stabbed to death by another businessman on Sunday noon, the police said. The accused is on the run. Bairagarh police station house officer (SHO) Kamaljeet Randhawa said Ankit Singh (25) ran a garment shop in Bairagarh. Bharat Pariyani (27) runs garment shop adjacent to his. On Sunday noon, a customer arrived at Pariyani’s shop and asked for a dress. When he was unable to find it there, he went to Singh’s shop and purchased the same.

Pariyani grew furious and locked horns with Singh, alleging that he was destroying his customer base. As the argument escalated, Pariyani stabbed Singh with a sharp-edged weapon. Singh fell on the ground and began bleeding. Pariyani fled from the spot, while Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead on arrival. The police were informed, who have registered a complaint against Pariyani and have begun searching for him, they said.