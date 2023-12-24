Bhopal: ‘Students Of Special Group Responsible For Violence’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A clash between two student groups at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) on Friday, left 10 students injured, has once again jolted the campus. The students who were injured have levelled allegations against students of a special group, which triggered violence. Gandhi Nagar police have launched a probe into the case and a meeting of all the accused students with the university’s anti-ragging committee has been scheduled on Wednesday, in which explanation will be sought from all the students.

Talking to Free Press, one of the injured students Prabhat said senior students formed a group called BHEL group. They often target junior students and unleash violence on campus. He, however, said the BHEL group has no association with PSU Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). An FIR has been registered against six students of the university and a notice has been issued to 20 students of BHEL group. Apart from Prabhat, other students injured in the clash, requesting anonymity told Free Press that NSUI and ABVP members interfered with university’s affairs and engaged in violent activities.

They have a long-standing argument with students of BHEL group, which comprises over 100 senior students. On September 4, a clash had erupted in the university, in which a second year student was brutally beaten up by 15 students of the third year inside the university hostel. After 25 days, all the accused students had been suspended by the university.