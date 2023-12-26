MP Cabinet: 13 OBC Including CM, 8 General, 5 SC, 5 ST Members Inducted | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited cabinet of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was formed on Monday, and Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath to 28 ministers.

Eighteen cabinet ministers, six ministers of state with independent of charge and four ministers of state were inducted into the cabinet. There are 31 members, including the Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers. Only three berths are lying vacant.

OBC factor played a dominant role in the ministry formation, because it was set up on the basis of castes. There are 13 OBC ministers, including Yadav, eight members from the general category, five from the ST community and five from the SC.

The BJP leadership kept in mind the caste combination because of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya will again be seen in the cabinet after eight years and five months.

Former Union Minister Prahlad Patel was also inducted into the cabinet. Rakesh Singh and Uday Pratap Singh who resigned as MPS have been given cabinet berths.

Another MP Riti Pathak who fought the assembly election was not made a minister.

Cabinet ministers

Vijay Shah, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, Rakesh Singh, Tulsi Silawat, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Aindal Singh Kansana, Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Karan Singh Verma, Sampattia Uike, Uday Pratap Singh, Nirmala Bhuria, Vishvas Sarang, Inder Singh Parmar, Nagar Singh Chouhan, Govind Singh Rajput, Chaitanya Kashyap and Rakesh were sworn in as cabinet ministers.

Ministers of state with independent charge

Those who have been sworn in as ministers of state with the independent charge are Krishna Gaur, Dharmendra Lodhi, Dileep Jaiswal, Gautam Tetwal, Lakhan Patel and Narayan Pawar.

Ministers of state

Those who have been inducted into the cabinet as ministers of state are Radha Singh, Pratima Bagri, Dileep Ahirwar and Narendra Shivaji Patel.

10 ministers of Shivraj cabinet, including Bhargava, Bhupendra not inducted

Ten ministers, who were in the former chief minister Shivraj Singh-led cabinet, were included in the ministry. The senior-most members of the previous cabinet Gopal Bhargava, Bhupendra Singh, Prabhuram Choudhary,

Bisahulal Singh, Meena Singh, Omprakash Saklecha, Bhupendra Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang, Usha Thakur, Brajendra Pratap Singh and Brajendra Singh Yadav were kept away.

Veterans also kept away

The senior members who aspired for a cabinet berth, like Ajay Bishnoi, Archna Chitnis, Pradeep Laria, Shailendra Jain, Harishankar Khatik, Jayant Malaiya, Lalita Yadav, Sanjay Pathak, Nagendra Singh, Divyaraj Singh, Girish Gautam, Sitasharan Sharma, Jai Singh Marasi, Ashok Rohani, Ramesh Mendola, Malini Gaud, Mahendra Hardia, Hemand Khandelwal, Vijaypal Singh, Surendra Patwa, Vishnu Khatri, Rameshwar Sharma, Gayatri Raje Pawar, Neena Verma and Dileep Parihar were not given a berth in the ministry.

13% of women in ministry

Nearly 13% of women have been inducted into the ministry. Five women have been made ministers. They are Sampattia Uike, Nirmala Bhuria, Krishna Gaur, Radha Singh and Pratima Bagri.

7 legislators become ministers for first time

Seven legislators became ministers for the first time. Former MP Prahlad Patel, Rakesh Singh and Sampattia Uike have been made ministers. Likewise Radha Singh, Narendra Singh, Pratima Bagri and Dileep Ahirwar, who became legislators for the first time, have been inducted into the cabinet as ministers of state. Before this, the BJP did not make the first-time legislators ministers.

Eyes are on portfolios

After the formation of the ministry, everyone is keeping eyes on the portfolios to be distributed among the newly inducted ministers.

According to sources, the BJP’s central leadership will take a decision on portfolios. The central leadership will hold discussions with the state leaders and issue the list of portfolios. Kailash Vijayvargiya may be given either the home department or the urban development department.